A rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the funeral home.

Irma was born on February 5, 1936 in Mexico to Maximo and Concepcion Ortiz. She grew up in Mexico. She married Pablo Pardo in 1952. They moved to Plainview in the late 1970's. She was a homemaker. She loved to cook and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed gardening. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Mireya Pardo and four grandchildren.

Her family includes her husband: Pablo Pardo of Plainview, eleven children: Juana Pardo of Juarez, Mexico, Maria Faz of Amarillo, Dora Martinez of Plainview, Concepcion Pacheco of El Paso, Oscar Pardo of Amarillo, Norma Garcia of Plainview, Irma Gomez of North Carolina, Ceasar Pardo of Plainview, Armida Botello of Plainview, Ana Leyva of Plainview, and Claudia Sanchez of Plainview, one sister: Elva Soriano of Juarez, Mexico, one brother: Rueben Ortiz of El Paso. She is also survived by 44 grandchildren, 80 great grandchildren and 10 great, great grandchildren.

