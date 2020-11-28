1/1
Irma Rosas
1956 - 2020
Irma Rosas, 64, of Plainview, departed from this earthly world and entered heaven's gates on November 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at First Assembly of God. A visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 5-8 p.m.
Irma was born on September 12, 1956 in Brownsville, Texas to Eugenio and Oralia Pena. She married the love of her life, Reynaldo "Rey" Rosas, on May 17, 1974 in Brownsville.
"Our mom was the strongest woman we ever met, she wasn't afraid of anyone or anything. Raising 6 boys, she taught us how to love and walk a straight line. Through the tough times and good times she was always there encouraging us and believing in us. Irma was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and treasured every moment spent with them. The Matriarch of the entire Rosas family, we will never forget her tenacity, strength, and grace. We are comforted in the knowledge she is walking the streets of gold with our Lord and Savior, reunited with her husband. We love you!"
Those left to cherish her memory are her 6 sons; Rey Rosas Jr. and his wife, Christina, of Plainview, Rene Rosas of Plainview, Ricky Rosas and wife, April, of Plainview, Rodney Rosas and wife, Lucy, of Plainview, Randy Rosas and wife, Melanie, of San Antonio, and Rocky Rosas and wife, Jennifer, of Plainview, 3 sisters; Sylvia Martinez of La Fiera, Texas, Carmen Salinas and husband, Everardo, of Pasadena, Texas, Benita Trevino and husband, Bobby, of Brownsville, Texas, 2 brothers; Hector Pena of Brownsville and Mario Pena of Brownsville.
Irma was blessed with 28 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 grand-puppy; Austin.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview
1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road
Plainview, TX 79072
(806) 293-2225
