Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isaiah Lee "Zay" Hernandez. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Templo Sinai Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Templo Sinai Funeral service 2:00 PM Templo Sinai Send Flowers Obituary

Isaiah Lee "Zay" Hernandez, 11 of Plainview, gained his Angel wings on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Templo Sinai with Pastor Ignacio Soto officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 7 o' clock in the evening on Monday and Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Isaiah was born on December 18, 2008 to Martin C. Hernandez and Valerie Soto in Plainview, TX. He was a 5th grader at Thunderbird Elementary and had lots of friends. He enjoyed playing football with his brothers and watching the Pittsburg Steelers. He also liked to play his PS4. Zay loved spending time with his grandpa so much he would go to work with him at Coffee Seed. Although Zay was only with us for 11 years, he touched many lives and was loved by so many people. Words cannot express the hole he will leave in our hearts.

He is preceded in death by one uncle: Jacob Soto.

Zay is survived by his mother: Valerie Soto of Plainview; his father and stepmother: Martin Hernandez and Marivel Sanchez of Plainview; one brother: Darren Xavier Hernandez of Plainview; two sisters: Jalissa Naomi Hernandez and Danielle Quintanilla both of Plainview; and five step brothers: Brandon, Matthew and AJ

Isaiah Lee "Zay" Hernandez, 11 of Plainview, gained his Angel wings on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Templo Sinai with Pastor Ignacio Soto officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 7 o' clock in the evening on Monday and Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.Isaiah was born on December 18, 2008 to Martin C. Hernandez and Valerie Soto in Plainview, TX. He was a 5th grader at Thunderbird Elementary and had lots of friends. He enjoyed playing football with his brothers and watching the Pittsburg Steelers. He also liked to play his PS4. Zay loved spending time with his grandpa so much he would go to work with him at Coffee Seed. Although Zay was only with us for 11 years, he touched many lives and was loved by so many people. Words cannot express the hole he will leave in our hearts.He is preceded in death by one uncle: Jacob Soto.Zay is survived by his mother: Valerie Soto of Plainview; his father and stepmother: Martin Hernandez and Marivel Sanchez of Plainview; one brother: Darren Xavier Hernandez of Plainview; two sisters: Jalissa Naomi Hernandez and Danielle Quintanilla both of Plainview; and five step brothers: Brandon, Matthew and AJ Smith , Dario Rincon and Eric Lafuente all of Plainview. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close