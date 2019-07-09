Services for J. Charles O'Neill, 91, of Abernathy, TX, will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:00pm in the First Baptist Church, Abernathy, with Rev. Dennis Teeters officiating. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5:30 - 6:30pm. Burial will follow services in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Mr. O'Neill died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 411 7th Street, Abernathy, TX 79311.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 9, 2019