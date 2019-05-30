J. Trinidad Zermeno, 50, of Plainview, Texas died on Monday, May 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with Father Raymundo Manriquez officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held at 6 PM on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Trini was born on July 11, 1968 in Chester, Pennsylvania to Antonio and Maria Zermeno. He loved to watch soccer and loved to spend time cooking out with his family. He especially loved music and dancing. He was a very hard worker and never gave up. He married Melina Ortiz on October 30, 2015.
He is survived by his wife, Melina Zermeno of Plainview; seven children, Adrianna Zermeno & husband Kevin Castillo, Alejandro Zermeno, Araceli Zermeno, Melina Esparza Ortiz, Mariana Zermeno, Carolina Zermeno and Carla Maria Zermeno all of Plainview; his parents, Antonio and Maria Zermeno of Rio de Vazquez, Jalisco; five brothers, Jose Maria, Antonio, Jesus, Moises and Juan; six sisters, Lourdes, Avelina, Guadalupe, Maria, Veronica and Inmaculada Concepcion; and three grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 30, 2019