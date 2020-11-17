August 20, 1936-November 9, 2020

Memorial services for Jack Dore Overby, 84, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Sr. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plainview, with Pastor Michael Heckman officiating. At a later date there will be an inurnment at Conrad Cemetery in Kalispell, Montana.

Jack was born and raised in his beloved Montana. The Overby history is centered in the northwest town of Kalispell. Earning a degree at Rocky Mountain College in Billings. He entered into the U.S. Army in 1958 and served in Korea prior to his honorable discharge in 1960. It was at that time he found employment working at couple of golf courses in Arizona prior to entering the newspaper business and worked in Montana and Texas before settling in to his long term home of Plainview. While working for the Plainview Daily Herald he became involved in several local organizations. He enjoyed active memberships at the Elks Club and Plainview Country Club. In his day he was an avid golfer and enjoyed the outdoors where he could hunt and fish as the seasons allowed him. He also had a love of baseball playing into college and while in the military. Jack was a solitary individual but did enjoy the company of those he worked with and the friends close to him.

Survived by nephews Michael and family (Omaha, NE) and Brian and family (Sarasota, FL). Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Loretta Overby and brother Ronald.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store