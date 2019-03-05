Quitaque - Jack Johnson, age 73, of Quitaque, passed away at his home on March 2, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Hope Community Center in Quitaque. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cementery in Quitaque. Luncheon will follow at 12:00 p.m. at The Hope Community Center in Quitaque. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home, 355 Main St. in Quitaque. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Quitaque.
Moore-Rose Funeral Home Quitaque - Quitaque
335 Main St.
Quitaque, TX 79255
(806) 455-1313
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019