HOUSTON -- Memorial services for Jack Lee Howton, 86, former Plainview resident, will be at a later date in Houston National Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are by The Neptune Society of Houston.

Howton died March 9, 2019 at his residence after a sudden illness. He was born Nov. 17, 1932, in Littlefield to B.H. and Faye Howton. He moved with his family to Plainview and graduated in 1950 from Plainview High School where he was a four-sport athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track. Football was always his passion and he was nicknamed "The Plainview Prince." He went to the University of Houston where he played football and set many records.

After graduation from the university he served with the U.S. Army in Germany for two years as a radar tracking operator.

He returned to Houston and worked several years in other industries and eventually served as a coach for 28 years in Marshall, MS, Washington, Conroe and Lamar high schools and the final 15 years as coach of Cypress Creek High School.

After retiring he enjoyed bowling and competed in leagues for 50 years with three 300 games.

He married Mozelle Schmitt on June 28, 1959. She died Feb. 16, 2017. Also deceased are a son, Greg Howton, a son by a previous marriage; brothers-in-law, Tom Baker and Robert Ottmann; a sister-in-law, Ora Del Ottmann; and a niece, Janis Ann Ottmann.

Survivors include two sons, Steven Howton, Scott and wife Khristina Howton and a third son from a previous marriage, Marc Howton; his brother, Bill Howton; sister, Sylvia Howton Baker; nieces Karin Rawlings, Kim Howton and Linda Self; nephew, William Howton; four granddaughters and many cousins and life-long friends.

