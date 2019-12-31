Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Raney Pritchard. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Raney Pritchard, 91, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Northwest Church of Christ in Plainview, Texas with J Henderson and Mark Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

Jack was born on December 18, 1928 to V.E. and Dovie (Kirby) Pritchard in Memphis, Texas. He grew up in Littlefield and graduated from Littlefield High School in 1946. He married Virginia Harlan on February 28, 1947 in Littlefield, TX and began his career in farming. They moved to Plainview in 1953 and continued farming and started working alon with his father at Service Gin in 1965. He and Virginia loved to travel in their motor coach and visited every state but Hawaii. He enjoyed attending the Texas Tech Red Raider football and basketball games with Bill and Mary Quattlebaum and playing golf. He was a member of Texas Cotton Ginners Association and a member of Northwest Church of Christ.

Jack was preceded by his parents, his wife and a son Troy Pritchard.

He was dearly loved by his family and friends and is survived by his sons, Randy Pritchard and wife Cindy of Plainview, Mike Pritchard and wife Rhonda of Glendale, AZ; his three grandchildren, Brandon Pritchard and wife Shanna of Plainview, Brook Goldmeyer of Plainview, Dustin Pritchard of Glendale, AZ; his six great grandchildren, Lauren, Cole, Cade Pritchard, Jack, Ella and Nate Goldmeyer.

Memorials may be sent to Northwest Church of Christ or .

