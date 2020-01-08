Jaime Lee Garcia, Jr., age 20, of Floydada, passed away, Sunday, January 5, 2020. Funeral services will take place at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Calvary Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Floydada with Armando Morales officiating. Interment will follow at Floydada Cemetery. Visitation will be held all day Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Calvary Cornerstone Fellowship Church. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020