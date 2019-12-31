Send Flowers Obituary

James Darnell Thompson, age 52 departed this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Oakridge Nursing Home. He was born September 12, 1967 in Eldorado, Arkansas to the late Marrin Darnell Thompson and Evelyn Pauline (Evans) Thompson.

James hobbies were listening to country music and doing woodwork.

Preceding James in death are his parents.

Survivors include friend Jeana Plott of Wewoka, and his Oakridge Nursing Home Family.

Service will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Stout-Phillips Funeral Chapel

If you are a Friend or Relatives of James Darnell Thompson, please contact Stout-Phillips Funeral Home, Wewoka, OK. 405-257-3321

