James Dickie Wall, 71, of Plainview passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Harvest Christian Fellowship. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview. The memorial service will be live-streamed on Harvest's YouTube channel.

Dickie was preceded in death by his parents, Hulon and Claudeen Wall; brothers, Larry and Bryan; sister, Avonna Kaye Milloway and grandson, James (Jamie) Wall.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Jimmy Wall of Crowley, TX; Kay Haswell and husband Allen of Burleson, TX; Kendra Guerra of Plainview, TX, Jessie Sinor and wife Joyce of Plainview. 7 grandchildren; Justin and Trey Phillips of Fort Worth, TX; Kelly Wall of Lake Tapps, WA; Kelsee Mora of Plainview; K'Lee Roberts of Plainview; Kinzlee Guerra of Plainview; Brodie Sinor of Plainview; 4 Great-Grandchildren, Westley and Raleigh Phillips; Ella Phillips and Emilia Wall; and many nieces and nephews.

Dickie was born on June 15, 1949 in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1967 and attended Texas Tech University. He moved to Fort Worth, TX where he attended UTA, married his 1st wife, Vickie Klepper, and had 2 children. He worked for the Texas Highway Department as an engineer and also officiated college football, basketball and baseball games.

He moved to Plainview in 1976 and started Concrete Constructors. He owned and operated this construction business 25 years.

In 2008, he married the love of his life, Cathy, after a 20 year courtship. He provided for her and loved her family as his own. They enjoyed camping and traveling together. He enjoyed watching sports and loved all things outdoors. He especially liked fishing and hunting. He was an active member of Harvest Church in Plainview.

Dickie faced many challenges and losses in his life, but he was tough as nails and a true survivor. There wasn't much that could get him down. He was his family's rock, and he loved them all fiercely. His stubbornness was well known, but he was also a tender father, husband and Papaw, who would do anything for his family. He had the biggest heart and would be the first one to help those in need without ever expecting recognition or anything in return. He could have a conversation with anyone about any subject. Whether it was with a friend or a complete stranger, Dickie was never at a loss for words.

Dickie Wall was one of a kind and the world will never be the same without him.

