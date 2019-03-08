Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James G. "Jim" Harris. View Sign

James G. "Jim" Harris, 75 of Plainview, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1 o' clock in the afternoon on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Family Life Center Chapel at First Baptist Church with Oscar Chavez, Area Community Hospice Chaplain, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 o' clock in the evening on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Jim was born on January 13, 1944 in Plainview, TX to J.C. and Frances Harris. He graduated from Kress High School where he excelled in football track and basketball. After high school, Jim continued to participate in any competitive game or sport. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting and fishing. His passion for these has been passed on to the next generation. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and spending time with his great grandson.

Jim had a gift for using his hands for cultivating. He was a farmer and was known for growing produce and selling it to the public. He had a hobby of gardening that later became a lucrative business. Jim owned his own lawncare business where he made many friends while making their yards and gardens beautiful. Jim was a member of the Methodist Church and will be dearly missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents: J.C and Frances Harris; and one brother: Terry Harris.

James is survived by one daughter: Kayleen Kaiser and fiancé Rory Bevill of Lubbock; one son: Kerry J. Harris of Plainview; one brother: Charles Harris and wife Beverly of Ft. Worth; two sisters: Tina Dipprey and husband Danny of Possum Kingdom and Judy Fields and husband Larry of Graham, TX; three grandchildren: Christopher Kaiser, Kambry and Jeanie Harris and; and one great grandson: Tayton Kaiser; numerous nieces and nephews and the mother of his children: Kay Harris of Plainview;.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Area Community Hospice and Prairie House Living Center for the loving care they provided to Mr. Harris and the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be to Area Community Hospice, 4300 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX 79072 or Prairie House Living Center, 1301 Mesa Dr, Plainview, TX 79072.

