James Goss, 70, of Plainview, passed from this life on September 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2 pm.
James was born to Heazie and Angie Lee (Gee) Goss on June 28, 1949 in Caldwell, Texas. Mr. Goss loved music and enjoyed playing harmonica and riding mopeds. He will be missed dearly by the ones who loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory is his mother; Angie Lee Goss of Plainview, sisters; Queen Ester Braxton of Plainview, Mary Alice Brooks of Amarillo, Franc Goss of San Antonio, and Bernice Wright of Plainview and a brother; Henry Goss of Plainview.
James is preceded in death by his father; Heazie Goss, and brothers; John Goss, Como Goss, and Charles Goss.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 19, 2019