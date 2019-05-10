James "Louis" Anderson, age 90, of Levelland, and formerly of Floydada, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Floydada with Mike Holster, pastor of the Second Baptist Church of Levelland, officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. before the service at the First Baptist Church. Interment will be held following the service in the Floyd County Memorial Park in Floydada. Funeral services are under the personal care of the Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada