Graveside services for James R. "Slim" Martin, 77, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday October 24, 2020, in the Petersburg Cemetery with Rev. Susan Felty officiating. A memorial service will follow the graveside at Canyon United Methodist Church 217 FM 1729, Lubbock, TX. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home, Abernathy, from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.

Mr. Martin died at his home Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Due to current events, if you would like to bring your own lawn chair, the Martin family encourages those attending graveside services to do so.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store