1/
James R. "Slim" Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services for James R. "Slim" Martin, 77, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday October 24, 2020, in the Petersburg Cemetery with Rev. Susan Felty officiating. A memorial service will follow the graveside at Canyon United Methodist Church 217 FM 1729, Lubbock, TX. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home, Abernathy, from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mr. Martin died at his home Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Due to current events, if you would like to bring your own lawn chair, the Martin family encourages those attending graveside services to do so.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved