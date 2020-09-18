LTC James Roger Johnston, 43, passed away on August 22, 2020 in Italy. Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Travis Hart and Dr. Jacob West officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
James was born on June 24, 1977 in Albuquerque, NM. At the age of 11, James was adopted by Jerome and Janet Sauber. He graduated from Judson High School in 1995 and graduated from Texas Tech University in 2000. He was in the U.S. Army and he served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He was an active duty soldier serving in Rome, Italy. LTC Johnston was the recipient of 2 Bronze Stars. He married Lori Deann McMillan on December 22, 2000.
Survivors include his wife Lori Johnston, his daughters, Rileigh and Madeline; parents, Jerome and Janet Sauber of College Station, TX; a brother Keith Saturn of Rochester, NY; four sisters, Heather Sauber of College Station, TX, Erin Sauber-Schatz and husband Richard of Berkeley Lake, GA, Laura Francis and husband Michael of Katy, TX, Elaine Keys and husband Eric of Elkton, MD; father and mother-in-law, Tommy and Susan McMillan of Plainview, TX; a brother-in-law, Chance McMillan and wife Kelsey of Plainview, TX; ten nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Samaritan's Purse at https://sampur.se/2Rvkz8B or Folds of Honor at www.FoldsOfHonor.org/Donate.
