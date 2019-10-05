James Roy Kidd, age 80 of Lockney, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2019 in Lubbock. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Main Street Church of Christ in Lockney. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.
Roy and his twin brother were born September 8, 1939 in Russett, Oklahoma to James and Mildred Kidd. He was a graduate of Abilene Christian High School class of 1959. Roy began his farming career in 1962. After his farming career, he was employed by Windstar Gins in Edmondson for 16 years. Roy also spent his later years enjoying golf. Roy was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ where he previously served as a deacon and treasurer.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents, JW and Mildred Kidd and his twin brother Wallace Coy.
Roy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda; three sons, Dale and wife Monica of Wheeler, Phillip and wife Lana of Lockney, and Aaron of Plainview; two sisters, Betty Morgan of Albuquerque, Marjorie Lemons of Plainview. He has eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019