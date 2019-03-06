James Wieland., 76, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on March 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Bartley Memorial Chapel located in Bartley Funeral Home in Plainview, TX at 2:00 p.m. At the request of Mr. Wieland, Keith Wieland will officiate. Interment will follow services and are under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home at Lockney Cemetery, Visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home in Plainview, Texas on Thursday, March 7, 2019, 2019 from 6-7 p.m.
James. was born on May 24, 1942 in Lockney, TX to Herman and Juanita (Sims) Wieland. Mr. Wieland married Carolyn Griffith Wieland on November 9, 1965 in Plainview, Texas. He worked for Cargill Meat Solutions as maintenance and boiler tender for 33 years. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons; Kevin Wieland of Lubbock, Texas, Keith Wieland and wife Cindy of Plainview, Texas, grandchildren; Whitney Green of Abilene, Texas, Chad Wieland of Lubbock, Texas, Kyle Wieland of Amarillo, Texas, Kenzie Wieland of Plainview, Texas, and Kaitlyn Wieland of Plainview, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Carolyn Wieland, brother; Jerry Wieland, and grand-daughter; Haylee Wieland.
