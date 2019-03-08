Funeral services for James Yanez, 46, lifelong resident of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Abernathy Church of Christ with Randall Carr officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Friday, March 8th.
Mr. Yanez died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019