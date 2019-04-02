Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Marie Perkinson. View Sign

Janet Marie Perkinson, 73, of Brownwood, TX formerly Hale Center, TX, passed from this life on March 29, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Hale Center Cemetery on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Terry Wright officiating and under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Janet was born on May 11, 1945 to Adrian and Melvina Johnson in Lubbock, Texas. She married Gary Lynn Perkinson in Cotton Center, Texas and from that union they had three children. Janet enjoyed doing crafts and gardening. Her main joy came from her family. She loved spending time with her kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Janet will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Rick Perkinson and wife, Becky, of Hale Center, TX, Dicky Perkinson and wife, Yvonne, of Covington, TX, and Amanda Geiger and partner, Brooke, of Brownwood, TX. Grandchildren; Todd, Brandon, James, Mikal, Marc, Shonda, Madison, Steven, and Taylor, great- grandchildren; Hailey, Jennifer, Mia, Michaela, and Lilly.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents; Adrian and Melvina Johnson, brothers; Ed, Murvin, and Jamie Johnson, husband; Gary Lynn Perkinson and grandson; Michael Perkinson.

