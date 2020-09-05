Tulia, Texas-Jason Grant Russell, 51, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Tulia. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
Jason was born on August 2, 1969 in Tulia to Perry and Pegi Russell. He grew up in Tulia and graduated from Tulia High School in 1987. He then started working for Walmart Distribution Center and continued working there in places like Plainview, Texas, Hermiston, Oregon, Sanger, Texas, Clarksville, Tennessee and Smyrna, Delaware and finally coming back to Plainview, Texas.
He worked for them for 33 years. Jason had a passion for Paintball, Star Wars, reading and all types of music, as he was an avid "Concert Junkie". He cherished his friendships and relationships with his friends and family and loved supporting his nieces and nephews in their activities. Always thinking of others, his last wish was being an organ donor.
Jason is preceded in death by his father; Perry Russell his paternal grandparents: Marvin 'T' and Inez Russell and his Maternal grandparents: J.C. and Walt Hughes.
He is survived by his mother: Pegi Russell, his sister: C.J. Chasco and husband Michael, his brother: Lane Russell and wife Kristie and his 3 nieces and 5 nephews: Logan Russell, Layson Russell, Emery Russell, Marleigh Russell, Kearse Chasco, Jeslyn Chasco, Jaedyn Chasco and Kloe Chasco, all of Tulia, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church-Tulia Youth Fund, 101 N. Crosby, Tulia, Texas 79088 or to the Children's Miracle Network, 1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, Texas 79106.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com