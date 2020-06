Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Douglas Ashton, 93, of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.





