Jeanette Hall Marr went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 19, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 91 years old.

Jeanette was born July 10, 1929 in Hale County, Texas to D.L. and Marie Hall. The family lived near Abernathy until 1945 when they moved to Lockney, Texas. Jeanette graduated from Lockney High School in 1946. After graduation she worked in Lockney restaurants for a year and a half.

Jeanette married Thomas Marr on February 5, 1948. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Lockney, teaching Sunday School, singing choir, and helping with the nursery for many years. She was also a member of WMU. After her fourth child started second grade, Jeanette enrolled at Wayland Baptist University at age 37. While continuing to help raise four children, she earned a degree in Biology from Wayland. After earning her undergraduate degree, Jeanette continued her education at West Texas State University, where she earned a Master's degree. Her Master's thesis was on Texas wildflowers. Her children remember many road trips that Tom had to stop the car, so Jeanette could walk along the highway and collect flowers for her thesis. After completing her Master's degree graduation, she began teaching high school biology at Lockney High. In 1984 Jeanette was honored to be selected Lockney Woman of the year by the Lockney Chamber of Commerce. She retired after 20 years of teaching at Lockney.

Jeanette and Tom moved to Plainview in 1986. During retirement, she and Tom joined the Plainview Good Sam's Travel Club and traveled with them for 20 years. Jeanette was a wonderful cook. She went all out for holiday meals for her family, cooking as many as six different pies at Thanksgiving and Christmas. In addition, through her years in Lockney and Plainview, she cooked and delivered countless meals for people who were sick, had been in the hospital, or had lost a loved one. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Plainview.

Survivors include her husband of almost 73 years, Tom Marr, son Ron Marr and wife Leah Ligonier, PA, son Gary Marr and wife Linda of Plainview, daughter Karen Ford and husband Tony, of Fort Worth, daughter Janis Fry and husband Dan, and boys of Little Rock, Arkansas, and sisters, Erma Mickey of Kemah, Texas and Flo Hildebrand and husband Luther Cleburne, Texas.

Jeanette had six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many, many, nieces and nephews.

Jeanette donated her body to the Texas Tech Medical School.

A memorial service will be set for some time in 2021. The family would like to express their thanks and love to all the staff and workers at West Ridge Manor for 5 years, and the last 13 months at the Beehive Homes in Plainview, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent in Jeanette's name to:

Texas Tech Medical School

3601 4th Street

Stop 6528

Lubbock, Texas 79430

