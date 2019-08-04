Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Lynn Miller. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Lynn Miller, age 57 of Mansfield, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2019 from a pulmonary embolism following back surgery. He was born on October 29, 1961 in Plainview, Texas, the son of Carolynn Putman Miller and Jim Miller. Jeff married Laura Branch on August 19, 1995 and they would have celebrated 24 years of marriage this month.

Jeff graduated from Plainview High School in 1980. He attended West Texas State University where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Jeff and Laura married after knowing each other their whole lives. Together, they loved and adored their son, Ryan.

Jeff will be remembered for his creative ideas, his clever and witty sense of humor, and his mischievous personality. He loved to laugh and smile, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Jeff worked for over 30 years in the amusement ride business, working in manufacturing and sales where he was highly respected. His ability to think outside the box made him not only successful, but valued in his industry. Jeff enjoyed traveling and his career took him all over the world.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Laura and their son Ryan Miller; his parents Carolynn and Jim Miller of Granbury, Texas; brothers Jay Miller, wife Stephanie and son Luke of Willis, Texas; Colin Miller, wife Dr. Kristin Bennett and son Grayson of Stockton, California, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 10th at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. The family would like for friends attending to wear bright and cheerful colors in honor of Jeff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's honor to the Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA), 1305 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, MA 01089-3578 to be given as educational and vocational scholarships.

