Jeffrey Wayne Townsend, 53, of Plainview passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Schafer and Rev. Marlon Sparks officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held 6:00-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Jeffrey was born on July 25, 1965 in Spearman, Texas to Robert Wayne and Marsha Lucille (Waide) Townsend. He married Laura Lane on August 7, 1993 in CeeVee, Cottle County, Texas. He has lived in Plainview since 1996 and worked as a security director for AgTac Security Services for 18 years. He was a member of the Optimist Club, Red Rage Booster Club, served on the YMCA Board of Directors and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Plainview, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wayne Townsend.
Survivors include his wife Laura Townsend of Plainview; his sons, Coleman Townsend and Trevor Townsend, both of Plainview; his mother Marsha Townsend of Perryton; his sisters, Pam Smith of Midland, Debbie Beck of Spearman and his brother, Brad Townsend of Fritch.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Area Community Hospice, 4300 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX 79072 or Paws Pet Adoption, 500 SW 3rd , Plainview, TX 79072
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 12, 2019