Service Information
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview , TX 79072
(806)-296-0055
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview , TX 79072
Funeral service
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Petersburg , TX

Jerri Gregory Willis, 77, of Petersburg died on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Petersburg, Texas. Interment will follow at Petersburg Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held at 6-8 P.M. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home.

She was born on May 15, 1941 in Petersburg, Texas to Lawrence Kenneth and Myrtie Lois (Hughes) Gregory. She graduated from Petersburg High School in 1959 and attended Hardin Simmons University. She married George Willis on December 29, 1959 in Petersburg. She was a homemaker and was very involved in the music ministry at First Baptist Church. She was very active as a farmer's wife and carried many meals to the farm. She was an avid fisherwoman who always caught the biggest and most fish, and could back up a boat trailer better than any man. She not only was able to make meals for all the picky eaters but she drove grain trucks, pulled cotton trailers and worked the machinery on the farm. She was a talented seamstress, an accomplished singer, singing in gospel groups and with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mike Willis and a sister Kay Watkins.

She is survived by her husband, George Willis; her daughter, Debbie Morris and husband Bill of Glen Rose, TX; her son Steve Willis and wife Laura of Excelsior, MN; her brother, Tony Gregory and wife Kathy of Abilene, TX; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to First Baptist Church, 2001 Main Street, Petersburg, Texas 79250.

Jerri Gregory Willis, 77, of Petersburg died on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Petersburg, Texas. Interment will follow at Petersburg Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.A visitation will be held at 6-8 P.M. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home.She was born on May 15, 1941 in Petersburg, Texas to Lawrence Kenneth and Myrtie Lois (Hughes) Gregory. She graduated from Petersburg High School in 1959 and attended Hardin Simmons University. She married George Willis on December 29, 1959 in Petersburg. She was a homemaker and was very involved in the music ministry at First Baptist Church. She was very active as a farmer's wife and carried many meals to the farm. She was an avid fisherwoman who always caught the biggest and most fish, and could back up a boat trailer better than any man. She not only was able to make meals for all the picky eaters but she drove grain trucks, pulled cotton trailers and worked the machinery on the farm. She was a talented seamstress, an accomplished singer, singing in gospel groups and with family.She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mike Willis and a sister Kay Watkins.She is survived by her husband, George Willis; her daughter, Debbie Morris and husband Bill of Glen Rose, TX; her son Steve Willis and wife Laura of Excelsior, MN; her brother, Tony Gregory and wife Kathy of Abilene, TX; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to First Baptist Church, 2001 Main Street, Petersburg, Texas 79250.

