Jerry Bob Harrison passed away on August 1, 2020 at his home in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 84. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lakeview Cemetery in Floyd County, Texas with Foy Anderson officiating. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada, Texas.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store