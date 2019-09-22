Jerry Don Barker was born January 17th, 1970 in Plainview Texas and joined his Grandparents, Lee & Ernestine Looney & his Brother Michael Adams in heaven on September 18th, 2019.
Jerry Don was the youngest of 5 boys and grew up in Plainview Texas, he attended Plainview High School.
He was a very caring & loving son, brother & grandson; he is survived by his mother Patricia Adams and brothers Jamie Adams, Terry Adams & Randy Adams and a loving & caring family of Aunts, Uncles & cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-99
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019