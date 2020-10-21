Services for Jerry K. Oswalt, 80, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Friday, October 23, 2020, in the Abernathy Church of Christ with Harold Bufe and Randall Carr officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. The Oswalt family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Jerry died Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Lubbock.

Jerry was born October 31st, 1939 to Doyle and Artie Oswalt on a cotton farm, in Lubbock, TX on South College Avenue.

The family moved to Abernathy to plant their roots when Jerry was 5 years old. After attending School in Abernathy, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Claudia Shipman upon her graduation in 1959 at the young age of 19.

Jerry and Claudia continued to farm, started a family of their own, and raised their three children, Debby, Jeff and Lori in Abernathy. During their 45 years in the community, Jerry served on the Abernathy School Board, the Abernathy Stock Show board/association and the Abernathy Ex-Students Association. He also served as Director for the Panhandle Region of the Plains Federal Land Bank for 27 years.

Jerry & Claudia were faithful servants of the Lord and were very involved in their church. Jerry lead singing at the Abernathy Church of Christ at the age of 12 and continued singing in the Abernathy Community Choir for weddings and funerals.

In 2001, Jerry retired from farming and he and Claudia moved to Lubbock in 2005.

Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Claudia, a daughter, Lori Oswalt Wilson, a brother, Joe Oswalt, and a sister in law, Jerry Dell Oswalt.

Jerry is survived by daughter Debby Tullis and husband Rodney of Lubbock, son Jeff Oswalt and wife Angie of Lubbock, and a sister Sherley Foster and husband Ken of Belton, TX. He is also survived by nine grandchildren Phillip Wilson, Jenni Neffendorf, Ross Tullis, Jeremy Oswalt, Meredith Vitek, Rusty Tullis, Taylor Oswalt, Walt Oswalt, Meg Green and 14 great grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials be sent to an organization of your choice

