Jerry K. Wayne, 75, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Plainview. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
Jerry was born on June 27, 1944 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Many knew Jerry as a Snap-On Tool dealer, but for the last 4 years he was a Direct Care Technician and Recovery Coach at the Plainview Serenity Center. He made a difference in so many peoples' lives doing what he loved
Survivors include his daughter, Lindsay Askew and husband Scott of Georgetown, TX; his son, Dustin Wayne and wife Caron of Amarillo, TX; one granddaughter, Harper Askew of Georgetown, TX.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Plainview Serenity Center, 450 N IH-27 Plainview, Texas 79072.
