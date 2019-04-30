Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Lynn Wofford. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Graveside service 2:00 PM Plainview Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Lynn Wofford, 78, of Lockney, Texas died on Sunday, April 28, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Plainview Memorial Park with Oscar Chavez, Area Community Hospice Chaplain officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Jerry was born on January 19, 1941 in Sunray, Texas to Leon B. and Claudia Florene Wofford. They soon moved to Lockney, Texas where Jerry Lynn lived for the rest of his life. "Butch" never met a stranger and always had an entertaining story to tell. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Tracy Wofford Fletcher of Lockney, Lezlee Rose and husband Michael of Lubbock, Robert Wofford and wife Kim of Amarillo, Jack Reed and wife Shelley of Brownwood, TX , Karen Wofford of Mineral Wells, TX and Krista Wofford of San Antonio, TX. He had 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and helped raise many others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sarah Ruth Stowe, his wife Patricia Ann Wofford and wife Judy Wofford.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Lockney Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, Lockney, Texas 79241.

Online condolences may be made at

Jerry Lynn Wofford, 78, of Lockney, Texas died on Sunday, April 28, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Plainview Memorial Park with Oscar Chavez, Area Community Hospice Chaplain officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.Jerry was born on January 19, 1941 in Sunray, Texas to Leon B. and Claudia Florene Wofford. They soon moved to Lockney, Texas where Jerry Lynn lived for the rest of his life. "Butch" never met a stranger and always had an entertaining story to tell. He loved spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his children, Tracy Wofford Fletcher of Lockney, Lezlee Rose and husband Michael of Lubbock, Robert Wofford and wife Kim of Amarillo, Jack Reed and wife Shelley of Brownwood, TX , Karen Wofford of Mineral Wells, TX and Krista Wofford of San Antonio, TX. He had 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and helped raise many others.He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sarah Ruth Stowe, his wife Patricia Ann Wofford and wife Judy Wofford.The family suggests memorial contributions to the Lockney Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, Lockney, Texas 79241.Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019

