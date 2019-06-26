Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry "Crazy Man" Pruitt. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry "Crazy Man" Pruitt, 73 of Plainview, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 11 o' clock in the morning on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Plainview Cemetery with Oscar Chavez, Area Community Hospice Chaplain, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 o' clock in the evening on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Jerry was born on March 1, 1946 to Duluth Clarence Pruitt and Wilma Etta Willis in Wheeler, TX. He was the 7th of 9 children and was reared and educated in Wheeler County. Jerry married the love of his life, Lahoma Harris, on December 14, 1984 in Norman, Ok. They shared a beautiful and happy life together for over 32 years. She preceded him in death on January 9, 2017. He was a long-time truck driver and worked for companies such as: Mid America Farm Lines, (Cato) Kerr McGee, TG & Y and Wal-Mart. Jerry began his Wal-Mart driving career in Palestine, TX in 1985. He transferred to Plainview then to Loveland, CO back to Plainview then to Ottawa, KS and finally back to Plainview. No matter where he was, Jerry always considered the Texas Panhandle his home. Jerry's CB handle was "Crazy Man." In 2010, he received his 3 million safe miles driving milestone, a feat achieved by few others. He was awarded a brand-new truck to drive in the color of his choice; he chose OU Crimson. After 31 years, Jerry retired from Wal-Mart Transportation on April 1, 2016.

When he wasn't driving, Jerry enjoyed dirt track racing. He was an avid OU Sooner and Dallas Cowboys fan. He also cherished spending time with his family, his wife and his children.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Lahoma; one son: Wendel; one daughter: Denise; parents Duluth Clarence and Wilma Etta; brothers: Tom, Sam, Willis and Jimmy and sisters: Wilma Lou, Wanda Sue and Joan.

Jerry is survived by 2 sons; Paul Kiser of Amarillo, and Sterling Jackson and wife Lisa of Nowata, OK; one daughter: Dana Mack (Patrick Crowder), of Plainview and helped provide for his care; one brother: Joel Pruitt of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Chris, Jeff, Gail, Glenda, Kelsey, McKenzie, Jacklyn and Shannan; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; and his beloved dog: Buddy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be to Plainview Humane Society, Paws Pet Adoption, 500 SW 3rd St, Plainview, TX 79072.



Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 26, 2019

