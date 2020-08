Jerry Shirlene Harrison passed away on August 23, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 80. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Lakeview Cemetery in Floyd County, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.

