Service Information
Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview
1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road
Plainview , TX 79072
(806)-293-2225
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Saint Alice's Catholic Church
Plainview , TX
Obituary

Jerry Von Holt, 73, of Plainview, TX has gone to join our Heavenly Father on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Jerry is survived by his son – James Holt, grandsons – Calob and Cullen Holt, all of Plainview, TX. He is also survived by his sister – Barbara Caldwell of Mediapolis, Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry is joining his lovely wife, Gladys Holt and daughter, Pamela Holt and many loved ones in eternity.

Jerry Holt was born in Artesia, NM to the late Everett and Ruby Holt. Jerry Holt was a dedicated family man. He was a long-time employee and retired from Walmart as a driver. Jerry was a faithful servant and member of Saint Alice's Catholic Church. Jerry and Gladys Holt opened their hearts and home to many and gave wholly and freely; words will never be able to express the full magnitude of loss that will be felt with the passing of both. Jerry knew how to make a person feel welcome and how to make people laugh. Jerry told many stories that imparted knowledge and history in a way that made people lean in while listening to him.

Please join us in a Celebration of Jerry Holt's life on Saturday – November 30, 2019 at 10am at Saint Alice's Catholic Church in Plainview, TX. Arrangements are being handled through Bartley Funeral Home in Plainview, TX.

