Jerry Wayne Steward, age 74, of Cleburne, Texas, went to his savor on Jan 9th , 2020 at Riverside Inn Memory Care after a long battle of heart disease.

Jerry was born in Tulia Texas to Joe and Evelyn Steward on March 22, 1945. He was raised in Kress TX also were he attended primary school. He graduated from Spartan School of Aeronautics & Technology in 1964. Jerry worked as a mechanic for Braniff Airlines for 30+ years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the Army. Jerry was an active member of the Irving Masonic Lodge #1218.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Joe & Evelyn Steward.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Kay Seidel husband John of Justin. His brother, Nick and wife Teresa, sister, Debra Hooker and husband Sam, Brother, Jay and wife Debbie all of Temple. Jerry also leaves behind his beloved grandson Cody Lane Seidel of Addison. Jerry will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends.

Visitation will be 6pm-8pm Thursday Jan 16th at Lucas Funeral Home 1601 S Main St, Keller, TX 76248. Funeral services will be held at 10am Friday January 17th at Lucas Funeral Home with Rev. Timothy Bach officiating. Jerry will be interned at the DFW National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Jerry can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.

