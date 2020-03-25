Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Beverly McGuire. View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Send Flowers Obituary

Jesse Beverly McGuire, 80, of Plainview, Texas, passed away on March 20, 2020. A private family memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the personal care of Bartley Funeral Home.

Jesse was born in Lamesa, Texas on August 31, 1939 to Joseph "Jake" Thomas and Bessie Serene (Anderson) McGuire. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1958 and continued to Texas A&M where he played football and baseball. He then later graduated at University of Texas Arlington where he received his Associates degree.

Jesse was married to Dee Ann Burk on April 4, 1960 in Kress, Texas; they were married for almost 60 years.

Jesse is remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and teacher. His greatest love was his lord Jesus Christ and his family. He cherished his family with all of his heart and taught them the word of God. He was a mighty Christian man of God who will be deeply missed. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, golfing, family gatherings as well as watching his beloved Aggies. He was an athlete and enjoyed playing football, baseball, basketball, track and was involved in the softball league in Plainview.

Jesse is survived by his wife; Dee Ann (Burk) McGuire, one sister, Patsy Latta of Seminole, Texas, six children, Tammy Williams and husband, Perry, of Plainview, Dana Shelton and husband, Tim, of Quitman, Texas, Shannon McGuire of Plainview, Texas, Stacy McGuire and wife, Promise, of College Station, Texas, Brandi Barrington and husband, Myrle of Plainview, Texas, and Kayci Hopkins and husband, Dustin, of Patterson Heights, PA, eighteen grandchildren; Kandice Williams, Tiffany Blackerby, Ryan Cole Parker, Brittany Carrasco, Ashton Riddle, Brock Warren, Brandon Barrington, Whittley Coleman, Austin Dixson, Lacy McGuire, Damaris Hopkins, Zayne Barrington, Jake McGuire, Nick McGuire, Grace McGuire, Gus McGuire, Hannah McGuire, and Levi Hopkins. Jesse was also blessed with 19 great-grandchildren.

Jesse is preceded in death by his parents; Joseph "Jake" Thomas and Bessie Serene (Anderson) McGuire, brother; Tommy McGuire, sister; Nancy McCallum, and three grandchildren; Micaela Lynn McGuire, Jesse Laine Hopkins, and Tristin Blaik Hopkins.

