Jessie Arjona "10-4", age 72 of Lockney, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Lockney. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.
Jessie was born March 25, 1948 to Jose de Jesus and Maria de la Luz (Garcia-Rodriguez) Arjona in Mission, Texas. Jessie had many interests including music and enjoyed deejaying events where he was always the life of the party. He liked working on muscle cars and had collected license plates from every one of the states. Jessie loved the Dallas Cowboys and watching wrestling. He was also a very patriotic man who loved the USA and the great state of Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Maria Arjona.
Those left to cherish Jessie's memory are his wife, Guadalupe Arjona; his children, Rosellen Garrard, Jessie Raymond Arjona, and Jason James Arjona; his grandchildren, Audrie Ann Rockwell, Allison Rhea Loewenstern, Robert Lee Casillas, Torie Suzanne Garrard, Jasticee Rae Luna, Brevyn Jray Arjona, Jesalynn Rae Arjona, Jakevon Jray Arjona, Urijah Dontez Arjona, and Leland Jay Arjona; his great-grandchildren, Jordan Lee Hernandez, Bentli Kate Rodriguez, Kyven Jayce Arjona, Kaiden Zaide Gonzales, Jordyn Jaydrielle Luna, Zeryhn Anthony Ramos, Julia Leanne Garcia, Victor Garcia IV, Sofia Rockwell, Arius King Luna, Liam Scott Rockwell, River Anne Loewenstern, Nyla LeAnn Casillas and Elle' Alaia Casillas; and his siblings, Nora Elma Solorzano, Alva Nellie Riojas, Melva Linda Alaniz, Jose Luis Arjona, and Juan Manuel Arjona.
Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.