Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Kate (Bradford) Springer. View Sign Service Information Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kornerstone Graveside service 10:00 AM Kress Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie Kate Bradford Springer, 89, of Kress passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Kress Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

A visitation will be held 3:00-5:00 Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Kornerstone.

Jessie was born on Friday the thirteenth of September 1929 in Midland, Texas to Albert S. Stonewall Bradford, Jr. and Jessie Marsh Bradford. She grew up in Peacock, Texas and went to Idalou schools until her freshman year. She then moved with her family to Kress in 1944. Her dad worked for O.V. Wilson, west of Kress. She stayed in Kress to finish school and took care of Molly Davenport, elderly, but was easy to stay with. While attending school in Kress she met her two best friends for life, Ramona Rousser Mallow and Wilma Lynn Whitlow Roberts. She loved sports and played basketball. She married D.M. Springer, Jr. on April 25, 1947. She finished her senior year in May and went on the senior trip on a school bus, leaving D.M. at home to plant cotton. Her class friends were life-long friends. She was a seasonal bookkeeper at various gins and elevators around Kress. She was always involved in church, school and community activities. She was a member of Kress Church of Christ for 73 years.

She is preceded by her husband, parents and two sisters. .

She is survived by her daughter, Kyla

The family suggests memorial contributions go to Lubbock Childrens Home, 4404 Idalou Road, Lubbock, Texas 79403 or Kress Cemetery, Box 1194, Kress, TX 79052

Online condolences may be made at

Jessie Kate Bradford Springer, 89, of Kress passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Kress Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.A visitation will be held 3:00-5:00 Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Kornerstone.Jessie was born on Friday the thirteenth of September 1929 in Midland, Texas to Albert S. Stonewall Bradford, Jr. and Jessie Marsh Bradford. She grew up in Peacock, Texas and went to Idalou schools until her freshman year. She then moved with her family to Kress in 1944. Her dad worked for O.V. Wilson, west of Kress. She stayed in Kress to finish school and took care of Molly Davenport, elderly, but was easy to stay with. While attending school in Kress she met her two best friends for life, Ramona Rousser Mallow and Wilma Lynn Whitlow Roberts. She loved sports and played basketball. She married D.M. Springer, Jr. on April 25, 1947. She finished her senior year in May and went on the senior trip on a school bus, leaving D.M. at home to plant cotton. Her class friends were life-long friends. She was a seasonal bookkeeper at various gins and elevators around Kress. She was always involved in church, school and community activities. She was a member of Kress Church of Christ for 73 years.She is preceded by her husband, parents and two sisters. .She is survived by her daughter, Kyla Smith and husband Bob of Lubbock; her sons, Kelly Springer and Kent Springer and wife Judy, all of Kress; eight grandchildren, Danny and wife, Misti, Charice and husband, Dustin, Emilee and husband Jasper, Linzie, all of Lubbock, Ailie and husband William of Grapevine, Adam and wife Kelli of Haslet, Jonathan and wife Samantha of Austin, Kendra and husband Bronc of North Carolina; fifteen great grandchildren and one great granddaughter in September.The family suggests memorial contributions go to Lubbock Childrens Home, 4404 Idalou Road, Lubbock, Texas 79403 or Kress Cemetery, Box 1194, Kress, TX 79052Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close