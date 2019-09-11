Jessie Weldon Taylor passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 In Fort Worth, Texas after a lengthy illness.

Service: A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, New Mexico.

Jess had a long and successful career in the propane industry starting in 1965, where he worked as a district salesman and supervisor for Arrow Gas Company, until 1977. He was appointed as the Commissioner of the Liquid Petroleum Bureau and served from 1976 until 1979. In 1979, he went into private business and founded wholesale petroleum companies such as Petro Fuels, TMI, Inc. and later NGL Transport, and later a retail propane company, AAA Propane, in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. He was an active industry voice and marketer until his retirement in 1999. After retirement, Jess moved to Cottonwood, AZ until his recent relocation to Fort Worth, TX.

He is survived by three sons, one daughter, four grandkids, and two great-grandkids.