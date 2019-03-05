Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Dee Smith. View Sign

Jim Dee Smith, 88, of Kress passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Kress with Rev. Donna Lindley officiating. Burial will follow at Kress Cemetery. The family will receive guests for visitation from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Lemons Funeral Home in Plainview.

Jim was born on August 16, 1930 in Clayton, NM to Charles and Nora Smith. He was raised in Dalhart and was the youngest in Texas to receive his barbers license at the age of 16. He married Floy Spain on February 25, 1951 in Clayton, NM. The two recently celebrated their 68th anniversary. He then attended West Texas State University and Wayland Baptist University. Jim was known to be a jack of all trades. He worked as a barber, a farmer and rancher as well as owning Jim's Construction for over 30 years. He enjoyed camping with his family and still enjoyed snow ski trips with them at the age of 75. He was a loyal and devoted member of First United Methodist Church of Kress for over 9 years. Above all, Jim loved his family and cherished all the time he spent with them.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Floy Smith of Kress son Mike Smith and wife Susan of Kress; 2 daughters, Sherry Lee and husband Robert of Canadian and Nova Dee Stippel and husband Oly of Baytown; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 1 on the way; his close niece and 2 close nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha Elizabeth Bates; brother, Thad Smith; a brother who passed as an infant and a close niece.

