Jim Hareford, 77, of Plainview passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Graveside services will be held on at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
James was born on June 30, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia to Clyde & Marjorie Hareford. He joined the U.S. Army in 1960. He served two and a half tours in Vietnam and four years in Germany. He was stationed in Fort Ord in California, Fort Lewis in Washington and Fort Jackson South Carolina as a Drill Sergeant with a rank of E7. He retired from Kemper Military School in Boonville, Missouri in 1982 when he moved to Plainview. He was a mechanic at Maggard-Nall Motor Company as well as Walmart Truck Shop and worked at Tommy Lewis before retiring. He loved drag racing with his family and his old classic cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Teresa Hareford, his son Shanon Hareford, grandparents Kline & Belle Hareford and Roy & Zella Luts, sisters Carolyn Pacifico and Joan Seckman Tucker and brothers Clyde "Bud" Hareford, Jr. and Thomas Edward Hareford.
James is survived by one son, Jimmy Hareford & wife Rhonda of Plainview; two sisters, Rosie Stewart of Culloden, West Virginia and Cathy Meadows & husband Mark of Marmet, West Virginia; one brother, Raymond Hareford & wife Hosok of Columbus, Georgia; Daughters-in-law, Crystal Armstrong & husband Dub of Apple Valley Minnesota and Casandra Baber of Pampa, Texas; grandchildren, Amanda Boger & husband Zach of Plainview, Shanon Hareford of Plainview, Aeron and Emma Armstrong, Cheyenne Sewell, Sierra Wetzel, Ayden Baber and Crishin Kelly; great grandchildren, Haylee Hareford and Zoe Boger of Plainview, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019