Jim Rich, 79, of Hereford, Texas passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM the Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Travis Hart officiating. Arrangements and cremation services have been entrusted to Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home of Hereford, Texas.

Jim was born June 2, 1940 in Plainview, Texas to Clem and Lois (Reed) Rich. Jim has been a resident of Hereford, Texas for 22 years. He married Betty White in 1963. Jim coached boys' basketball as well as taking the position as Athletic Director in many of the surrounding towns such as, Hart, Texas, Anton, Texas, Big Spring, Texas, Hale Center, Texas and Olton, Texas. Coaching in Olton, Texas for 20 years. Jim enjoyed fishing, camping, the Colorado mountains, sports and was a lifetime fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, but his greatest love above all these was his two grandsons. Jim loved attending their basketball games, from high school to college and to now, seeing them following his footsteps in coaching.

Jim loved his family and he loved Caycee & Sugar. He loved his wife, Betty. He loved his daughter, Jamie. Jim loved Ted Hobby and the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets. Jim loved Robert Sivley. Jim loved Tex Edwards and always enjoyed talking baseball and gas prices. Jim loved the mountains, but mostly, Jim loved his grandsons, Connor & Cameron Copley. Jim loved to watch them play and loved to follow them around Texas. He loved to watch them compete & he loved having a front row seat. He loved watching them and their teams succeed. Jim loved the Canadian Wildcats. He loved being a fan and he loved the Wildcat coaches. He loved to beat the bus to the stadium at the out of town games. He loved feeling a part. Jim loved coaches. Jim loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved October baseball. Jim loved teaching and coaching. Jim loved picking up breakfast burritos for his boys. Jim loved calling the manager! Jim loved Sonic, DQ, and Braums and he knew the manager by name, and they knew him!

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Betty Rich of Hereford, Texas and one daughter Jamie Copley and her husband Andy of Follett, Texas; two sisters Colleen Newman of Dimmitt, Texas and Marilyn Edwards and her husband Tex of Plainview, Texas; two grandsons Connor and Cameron Copley.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Bill and Kenneth Rich.

Memorials can be made to Lubbock Christian University, c/o Athletic Department/Men's Basketball; 5601 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407

