Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jimmie L. Mason, Sr. passed away on April 5, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance was from 4 to 6 p.m., April 7, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A graveside service was scheduled for Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park, followed by a memorial service to celebrate his life of 89 years at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Jimmie Mason's life tribute at

Jimmie L. Mason, Sr. was born on March 17, 1930, to Harrell and Louise Davis Mason in Big Spring, Texas. Jimmie married Wanda Ramsey Mason on December 26, 1952 in Plainview, Texas First Baptist Church. Known as Jimmie Lee to his friends and colleagues, he was the consummate professional in his work as a certified public accountant. He excelled in the profession he loved, both by building a practice at the firm that still carries his name – Mason, Warner & Company, P.C. – and by supporting accounting education at all levels. Jimmie Lee was a major contributor to the growth of the CPA profession at the state and national level as well, with years of service to the Texas State Society of CPAs. He was the recipient of many of the awards given by TSCPA and other organizations for his contributions to the profession and to accounting education. Locally, Jimmie Lee was actively involved in civic and nonprofit organizations, often serving in leadership roles. Jimmie Lee had an impact on all of those with whom he crossed paths – from the board room to the warehouse – they will remember the twinkle in his eye, the smile on his face and the question he always asked – "how can I help?" After retiring from the profession, he loved, Jimmie Lee (or "Dindy" as he was known to his grandchildren) continued to mentor and care for the many people he encountered.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Louise Mason, children, Jimmie Lee Mason, Jr., Kristi Ann Killion and husband, Jerry; Greg Mason and wife, Areace; grandchildren, Nicole Tolson and husband, Brian; Brett Killion and wife, Erin; Taylor Mason, Davis Mason, Sydney Greer and husband, Preston; Lauren Schneider and husband, Bryan; great-grandchild, Taylor, Tripp, and Turner Tolson; Dean and Joseph Killion; brother, Preston Mason and wife, Phyllis; and sister, Lynda Mills and husband, Charles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrell Lee and Louise Mason.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider a donation to the Jimmie L Mason CPA Memorial Accounting Scholarship Fund for a Texas Tech University scholarship established in Jimmie Mason's name. Please feel free to donate using either of the following: Link:

Please include "Jimmie L Mason CPA Memorial Accounting Scholarship Fund" in the memo line of the check.

Jimmie L. Mason, Sr. passed away on April 5, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance was from 4 to 6 p.m., April 7, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A graveside service was scheduled for Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park, followed by a memorial service to celebrate his life of 89 years at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Jimmie Mason's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net. Jimmie L. Mason, Sr. was born on March 17, 1930, to Harrell and Louise Davis Mason in Big Spring, Texas. Jimmie married Wanda Ramsey Mason on December 26, 1952 in Plainview, Texas First Baptist Church. Known as Jimmie Lee to his friends and colleagues, he was the consummate professional in his work as a certified public accountant. He excelled in the profession he loved, both by building a practice at the firm that still carries his name – Mason, Warner & Company, P.C. – and by supporting accounting education at all levels. Jimmie Lee was a major contributor to the growth of the CPA profession at the state and national level as well, with years of service to the Texas State Society of CPAs. He was the recipient of many of the awards given by TSCPA and other organizations for his contributions to the profession and to accounting education. Locally, Jimmie Lee was actively involved in civic and nonprofit organizations, often serving in leadership roles. Jimmie Lee had an impact on all of those with whom he crossed paths – from the board room to the warehouse – they will remember the twinkle in his eye, the smile on his face and the question he always asked – "how can I help?" After retiring from the profession, he loved, Jimmie Lee (or "Dindy" as he was known to his grandchildren) continued to mentor and care for the many people he encountered.Survivors include his wife, Wanda Louise Mason, children, Jimmie Lee Mason, Jr., Kristi Ann Killion and husband, Jerry; Greg Mason and wife, Areace; grandchildren, Nicole Tolson and husband, Brian; Brett Killion and wife, Erin; Taylor Mason, Davis Mason, Sydney Greer and husband, Preston; Lauren Schneider and husband, Bryan; great-grandchild, Taylor, Tripp, and Turner Tolson; Dean and Joseph Killion; brother, Preston Mason and wife, Phyllis; and sister, Lynda Mills and husband, Charles.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrell Lee and Louise Mason.In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider a donation to the Jimmie L Mason CPA Memorial Accounting Scholarship Fund for a Texas Tech University scholarship established in Jimmie Mason's name. Please feel free to donate using either of the following: Link: http://donate.give2tech.com/?fid=IA000424 , or Mail: Texas Tech Foundation, Inc; PO Box 45025; Lubbock, TX 79409-5025Please include "Jimmie L Mason CPA Memorial Accounting Scholarship Fund" in the memo line of the check. Funeral Home Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers

6025 82nd St

Lubbock , TX 79424

(806) 698-8085 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close