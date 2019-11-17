Jimmy Clay Hill, 84, of Plainview passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Phillip Hamilton officiating and Glenn Clark assisting. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the funeral home.
Jimmy was born on March 12, 1935 in Lockney, Texas to William "Bill" Clay & Marie Hill. He married Lena Faye Simpson on July 31, 1955 in Plainview, Texas. Jimmy attended schools in Lockney and graduated from Kerville High School in 1953. He was General Manager for Plainview Cemetery/Memorial Park for 42 years before retiring in 2007. Jimmy was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for 50 years.
Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his parents and one son Alexander "Andy" Clay Hill in January of 2019.
Survivors include his wife Lena Faye Hill of Plainview; one son, Johnny Hill & wife Pat of Plainview; two sisters, Sherry Hill of Houston and Gloria Collins of Midland; seven grandchildren, Bracken & Heather Hill, Mica & Wes Henson, Alex & Devin Hill, Colby Hill, Aaron & Mary Gonzales, Chris Hill & Aubrey and Lauren Hill; 8 great grandchildren and one due in March and Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, 1700 I 27 Frontage Rd., Plainview, TX 79072
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2019