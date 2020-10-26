1/1
Jimmy Fisher
1949 - 2020
Tulia, Texas-Jimmy Fisher, 71, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Amarillo. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ernie McGaughey officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
Jimmy was born March 17, 1949 in Plainview to Ward and Lou Barnes Fisher. He grew up in Tulia and graduated from Tulia High School in 1967. He started farming and ranching as a teenager and later pulled wells for a living, owning and operating Fisher Pump Service. Jimmy loved to rodeo especially calf roping and bronc riding. He married Debbie Jordan on August 4, 2012.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Ward and Lou Fisher, step-mother; Nancy Fisher, his brother-in-law: Larry Milner and a nephew: Doug Milner.
He is survived by his wife: Debbie Fisher of Tulia, his children: Cherie Vanlandingham and husband Lynn of Keller, Doyce Fisher and wife Caitlyn of Tulia, Justin Fisher of Borger and Randy Allen of Amarillo, Debbie's son: Doug Marshall and wife Malinda of Tulia, three sisters: Linda and Bobby Shipp of Tulia, Jan and Jimmy McCaslin of Tulia and Vicki Lou and Scott Sheets of Brewster, Kansas, step-sister: Cathey Gunkey of Tulia, his grandchildren: Brooks Vanlandingham and wife Cassie, Matt Vanlandingham, Carson Vanlandingham, Colt Fisher, Tyler Allen and Shawn Marshall and one great grandson: Barron Vanlandingham.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia
201 W. Broadway
Tulia, TX 79088
806-995-1701
