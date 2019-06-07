Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Lee Coleman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Lee Coleman, age 71, was born in Decatur, TX on July 9, 1947 to James and Willie Mae Coleman. The family moved to Plainview, TX where he attended school at Booker T. Washington, worked at Pioneer Seed and later Excel Beef. He will always be remembered for his bubbly personality, giving spirit and his zest for life. As we all know, he loved his family, worked hard and enjoyed his "cold ones".

In the fall of 1969, he married Bonnie Brooks (Coleman) in Plainview, TX. This union created four daughters, Kim Coleman-Douglas (Kennith), LaJorne Coleman (Rodrick), Trina Coleman and a bonus daughter, LaShaunda Fisher. He was a wonderful, loving father and provider. A huge ball of full as a brother, an uncle and grandfather and a joy to have as a friend.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents James Sr. and Willie Mae Coleman, two sisters, Jacqueline Coleman and Priscilla Hill, one sister-in-law, Janie Coleman and former first wife, Bonnie Brooks.

Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory: his daughters, six brothers, Ralph Coleman, Sr., James Coleman, Jr. (Lori), Clark Coleman (Gladys), Royce Coleman (JoAnn), Dwayne Coleman (Lolita), and Timothy Coleman (Renae). Three sisters, Shirley Coleman, Pamela Coleman and Marcia St. Clair. Sixteen (including bonus) grandchildren; Jaymez Clark, Tonika Bell, Tony Bell, Jr., Janequa Coleman, A'Keem Jones, Jaymazier Coleman, J'Shondriq Coleman, J'Juan Coleman, Jy'ri Cooper, Trinae Brightmon, Kimaji Douglas, Trinaya Williams, Larry Williams, Jr., Dominique Watson, Xzavien Hall and Jerricka Ross, sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

