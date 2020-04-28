Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Lee "Pappy" Davis. View Sign Service Information Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy 411 16th Street Abernathy , TX 79311 (806)-298-2331 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Davis Farms Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmie Lee Davis, fondly known as "Pappy" to many, 82 of Abernathy, joined the love of his life, Gale, in eternal rest April 25, 2020.



Jimmie leaves behind 3 daughters: Cindy Hunt and husband David, Patsy Weidner, Joan Wesley and husband Scot all of Abernathy; 4 grandchildren: Erin Mueller and husband Sean, Justin Wesley and wife Chelsea, Ethan Hunt, and Jordan Weidner; 1 great grandson: Kolby Bentle with another on the way; and a sister Billie Dean and husband David of Halfway.



Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, James and Dyvena, sister Betty Ballard, and his wife Gale.



Jimmie was born to James and Dyvena (Evans) Davis September 23, 1937 in Eagle Springs. From the time he was old enough to walk, Jimmie preferred to be outside, shadowing his father and grandfathers with their barn work or on a tractor in a cotton field. He began farming alongside his dad in high school and graduated Abernathy High School in 1956. He attended McMurry College before moving home and marrying Betty Gale McDougal on June 15, 1958. Theirs was the first wedding held in the new sanctuary at Abernathy First United Methodist Church. At the time of her death in 2011, they were married 53 years.



Jimmie and Gale settled into life on the farm and raised 3 girls keeping active in such things as 4H shooting sports, stock shows and rodeos, and various sports. Jimmie & Gale were Abernathy Farm Family of the Year in 1978 and were each honorary Abernathy FFA Chapter members. He loved taking kids of all ages to the lake and it thrilled him to teach them to ski and he had almost as much fun throwing them from innertubes. They remained active AISD supporters long after their girls graduated and enjoyed watching all four grandchildren in many of the same events.



Jimmie was a passionate cotton farmer. While he mainly farmed around the Abernathy area, in 1989, he ventured into raising cotton in Pecos. In 1992, he grew brown "coloured FoxFibre Cotton" for Levi Strauss. While he officially retired in 2007, he continued to look forward to each new season and the evolution of the technology.



It could be argued that Jimmie had two loves in his life: Gale and 2-Cylinder John Deere tractors. Luckily for him, she enjoyed both an adventure and collecting, and they traveled many miles throughout the continental US in search of "just one more tractor". Their last tractor trip found them in the middle of the West Texas desert where they bought a tractor that wasn't actually for sale. They not only acquired a vast collection of old green iron but made many close friends in several states along the way.



Jimmie was not only a collector, but an advocate for the knowledge and restoration of 2-cylinder antique tractors. As such, he was a charter member of the Texas Plains 2-Cylinder Club, founded in 1991, and an early member of the South Plains Antique Tractor Association. He not only loved taking his tractors to show, he enjoyed seeing what others had and would start a conversation with just about anyone who expressed interest in a display; there was always more to learn. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s he helped several of Gerald Kelley's Ag Mechanics classes with restoration projects.



At 11am Tuesday, April 28, Jimmie will be carried north along Ave D from Abernathy United (704 Ave D) to his final resting place at Abernathy Cemetery by a 1937 John Deere D and John Deere trailer chassis. Since Jimmie loved a parade, friends and extended family are invited to line the "parade route" between the destinations to show their respect. There will be a come and go visitation Monday afternoon, April 27 at Abell Funeral Home.



The Davis family invites you to celebrate Jimmie's life July 25, 2020 with a memorial "Tractor Party" held at Davis Farms. Come-and-go from approximately 10am-2pm complete with a fellowship meal and homemade ice cream.

Memorials are encouraged to be sent to the Abernathy Ex-Students Assoc, PO Box 1, Abernathy, TX 79311 or South Plains Antique Tractor Association (SPATA) attn: Lionel Patterson 116 N. Oakridge Ave. Lubbock, TX 79416

Jimmie Lee Davis, fondly known as "Pappy" to many, 82 of Abernathy, joined the love of his life, Gale, in eternal rest April 25, 2020.Jimmie leaves behind 3 daughters: Cindy Hunt and husband David, Patsy Weidner, Joan Wesley and husband Scot all of Abernathy; 4 grandchildren: Erin Mueller and husband Sean, Justin Wesley and wife Chelsea, Ethan Hunt, and Jordan Weidner; 1 great grandson: Kolby Bentle with another on the way; and a sister Billie Dean and husband David of Halfway.Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, James and Dyvena, sister Betty Ballard, and his wife Gale.Jimmie was born to James and Dyvena (Evans) Davis September 23, 1937 in Eagle Springs. From the time he was old enough to walk, Jimmie preferred to be outside, shadowing his father and grandfathers with their barn work or on a tractor in a cotton field. He began farming alongside his dad in high school and graduated Abernathy High School in 1956. He attended McMurry College before moving home and marrying Betty Gale McDougal on June 15, 1958. Theirs was the first wedding held in the new sanctuary at Abernathy First United Methodist Church. At the time of her death in 2011, they were married 53 years.Jimmie and Gale settled into life on the farm and raised 3 girls keeping active in such things as 4H shooting sports, stock shows and rodeos, and various sports. Jimmie & Gale were Abernathy Farm Family of the Year in 1978 and were each honorary Abernathy FFA Chapter members. He loved taking kids of all ages to the lake and it thrilled him to teach them to ski and he had almost as much fun throwing them from innertubes. They remained active AISD supporters long after their girls graduated and enjoyed watching all four grandchildren in many of the same events.Jimmie was a passionate cotton farmer. While he mainly farmed around the Abernathy area, in 1989, he ventured into raising cotton in Pecos. In 1992, he grew brown "coloured FoxFibre Cotton" for Levi Strauss. While he officially retired in 2007, he continued to look forward to each new season and the evolution of the technology.It could be argued that Jimmie had two loves in his life: Gale and 2-Cylinder John Deere tractors. Luckily for him, she enjoyed both an adventure and collecting, and they traveled many miles throughout the continental US in search of "just one more tractor". Their last tractor trip found them in the middle of the West Texas desert where they bought a tractor that wasn't actually for sale. They not only acquired a vast collection of old green iron but made many close friends in several states along the way.Jimmie was not only a collector, but an advocate for the knowledge and restoration of 2-cylinder antique tractors. As such, he was a charter member of the Texas Plains 2-Cylinder Club, founded in 1991, and an early member of the South Plains Antique Tractor Association. He not only loved taking his tractors to show, he enjoyed seeing what others had and would start a conversation with just about anyone who expressed interest in a display; there was always more to learn. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s he helped several of Gerald Kelley's Ag Mechanics classes with restoration projects.At 11am Tuesday, April 28, Jimmie will be carried north along Ave D from Abernathy United (704 Ave D) to his final resting place at Abernathy Cemetery by a 1937 John Deere D and John Deere trailer chassis. Since Jimmie loved a parade, friends and extended family are invited to line the "parade route" between the destinations to show their respect. There will be a come and go visitation Monday afternoon, April 27 at Abell Funeral Home.The Davis family invites you to celebrate Jimmie's life July 25, 2020 with a memorial "Tractor Party" held at Davis Farms. Come-and-go from approximately 10am-2pm complete with a fellowship meal and homemade ice cream.Memorials are encouraged to be sent to the Abernathy Ex-Students Assoc, PO Box 1, Abernathy, TX 79311 or South Plains Antique Tractor Association (SPATA) attn: Lionel Patterson 116 N. Oakridge Ave. Lubbock, TX 79416 Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close