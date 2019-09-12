Jimmy Lynn Durham, age 71, passed away from this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Lockney with Joseph Tillery officiating. Interment will follow at the Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney.
Jimmy was born on December 17, 1947, to Annie Louise Fortenberry and Thomas Lester Durham. He graduated from Carlsbad High School and served in the US Army where he was stationed in Korea. Jim worked for Cargill for many years and retired from there. Jimmy was a very loved man by many people. His children and grandchildren were his hobby and he loved spending time with them all. He also had a wonderful church family at the First Baptist Church in Lockney.
Jim is survived by his children, Brad Durham and Laci Ann Durham; his brother Danny and his wife Lesca; step-brother Don Guilliams and his wife Linda; step-sister, Melba Dudley and his treasured grandchildren, Justus, Addison and Kyleigh; nephews, Mikhael Durham and his fiancé Diana Prince, and Cooter Durham and his wife Brooke.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019