Jimmy "Buster" Perry, 58, of Plainview died on Friday, February 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Visitation will be held from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the funeral home.
Buster was born on September 27, 1961 in Plainview, Texas to Jimmie and Gwen Perry. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1981. He farmed for several years until he went to work for the City of Plainview in 1993. He worked as the solid waste superintendent for the City of Plainview until his retirement in 2019. He married Mary Alexander in 1994.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Terry and Richard Perry and a nephew: Shean Perry Crawford.
He is survived by his wife: Mary Perry of Plainview, one daughter: Shayla Perry of Plainview, one son: Bryan Alexander and wife Megan of Caddo Mills, TX, three sisters: Carolyn McGowan of Nash, OK, Barbara Cook of Nash, OK and Beverly Crawford of Plainview and one granddaughter: Abbi Alexander of Caddo Mills, TX.
Memorials may be sent to .
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2020